Sarah Millmore Upholstery

Sarah has been producing hand-made unique furniture for over 25 years, as well as restoring and upcycling existing pieces of furniture. She is trained in both traditional and contemporary upholstery. Her work is inspired by her love of colour, texture and Scandinavian design. She is also passionate about upcycling retro and vintage furniture, adding vibrant colours and bold textures to rejuvenate quirky furnishings. Whether you desire an original product or a transformation of an existing piece of furniture, Sarah provides a bespoke service and offers a wide selection of high-quality designer fabrics.

42 Eastfield, Westbury on Trym, Bristol BS9 4BE

07970 719929; sarahmillmoreupholstery.co.uk