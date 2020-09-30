Hi and welcome to our new-look website. We hope you find some great reads, ideas and inspiration

Sarah Millmore Upholstery

1 min read

Sarah has been producing hand-made unique furniture for over 25 years, as well as restoring and upcycling existing pieces of furniture. She is trained in both traditional and contemporary upholstery. Her work is inspired by her love of colour, texture and Scandinavian design. She is also passionate about upcycling retro and vintage furniture, adding vibrant colours and bold textures to rejuvenate quirky furnishings. Whether you desire an original product or a transformation of an existing piece of furniture, Sarah provides a bespoke service and offers a wide selection of high-quality designer fabrics.

42 Eastfield, Westbury on Trym, Bristol BS9 4BE
07970 719929; sarahmillmoreupholstery.co.uk

X