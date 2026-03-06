Savills Announces Six Promotions in Bristol

International real estate advisor Savills has announced six promotions within its Bristol office, effective from 1st March 2026.

The promotions will see four people become associate directors and two take on the role of associate. The full list of promotions (below), includes people from a range of teams including building & project consultancy, property management, planning, and residential development sales.

Paddy Hales, head of Savills Bristol office, comments: “It is with great pleasure that we can announce the promotion of six outstanding individuals in our Bristol office. Each has demonstrated exceptional commitment, expertise and drive in supporting our clients and contributing to the continued success of our office. Congratulations to all on this well‑deserved recognition.”

Savills Bristol promotions include:

Gruff Hobday Property Management Bristol Associate Director Isabella McAndrew‑Feeny Residential Development Sales Bristol Associate Director Katie Spears Residential Development Sales Bristol Associate Director Sean Lewis Planning Bristol Associate Director George Lewis Planning Bristol Associate Marcus Webb Building & Project Consultancy Bristol Associate

