Savills homes across the region will open their doors to prospective buyers for a major national property event on Saturday 11 May

Savills is inviting buyers to register to take part in its successful annual event, which will see hundreds of properties across the country open their doors to prospective buyers.

Savills Open Houses is an opportunity to view property in the company of other buyers, with the owner or a property expert from Savills also present. Once registered, prospective buyers can view as many homes as they wish, allowing them to directly compare a number of like-for-like properties on the same day.

On Saturday 11 May, 10am – 4pm, Savills Clifton will be opening the doors to a selection of homes from its property portfolio, which together reflect the fantastic variety on offer in and around Bristol.

Richard Brooks, Savills Clifton, says open houses offer buyers a fresh perspective on their property search.

“Buyers tend to start their search with a prescribed idea of where they want to live, but more often than not end up buying elsewhere. Hugely popular in the United States and Australia, and increasingly so here in the UK, open houses are an excellent way to explore what’s on offer in an informal setting and on their own terms. Crucially, the nature of the event means that buyers are encouraged to look beyond their search parameters, which can be hugely beneficial.

“Once registered, those looking for a new home can see as few or as many properties as they like on the day, using the opportunity to spend time in an area they are interested in and try on the lifestyle for size. This can often open up new possibilities; and for some, the door to their dream home.”

Savills top tips for buyers

Plan your route

Decide how many properties you would like to visit, and the best way around to see them. Remember Savills Open Houses is all about experience, so build in plenty of time to take in the local area and check out all-important local amenities.

2. Do your homework

Savills Open Houses is an opportunity to interrogate what you really want. Get the most out of your day by studying the information you are given beforehand, and preparing questions for the owners about both the property and its location. It’s also a good opportunity to get a feel for the area first hand by going for a walk, stopping for a coffee or having lunch in the local pub.

3. Don’t rush

If you decide to make an offer, wait until you get home then give the agent a call. This will give you the chance to properly reflect upon whether this really is the property for you, at a price you can afford.

Savills top tips for sellers

Create a warm welcome

Remember that most buyers visiting your property will have already scoured the images and details online. The viewing is about them exploring it for themselves, to get a feel for whether it is right for them. You can help by creating a relaxed atmosphere and making them feel as comfortable as possible in your home.

2. Paint a picture

Registered buyers will be keen to take advantage of the opportunity to talk to you about your home. Be prepared to answer questions about everything from the history of the property to how long it takes to walk to the local pub.

3. Showcase lifestyle features

You will be used to presenting your property for traditional viewings, and in many ways Savills open houses is no different. However, with lifestyle front-of-mind for many, it is worth making an extra effort to highlight features, such as outdoor entertaining spaces.

The one-day event is expected to attract local, national and international buyers, all looking to take advantage of the opportunity to view properties for sale in a relaxed and informal setting.

If you are interested in taking part, you can register online at Savills.co.uk/openhouses or or call the team on: 0117 933 5800.

Once registered, you will be given property details and local area guides ahead of the event to help you to plan your day. You will also receive a unique code, which will provide access to view properties at your leisure on the day.

Visit: www.savills.co.uk/openhouses