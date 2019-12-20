Christmas cards designed by infant school pupils in Yate will adorn the desks of businesses around Bristol, North Somerset and Bath after a competition run by a local human resources firm.

Pupils from Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 at Broadway Infant School took part in the competition, run by The HR Dept Bristol, North Somerset and Bath.

Two winners were chosen from each year group, while the overall winner was Year 1 pupil Franklin Houlding, from Yate.

The school’s headteacher is Jodie Tumelty. She said: “It’s a wonderful thing for Franklin to have his design printed into so many Christmas cards and it’s been lovely for the children to focus on a creative, festive competition.

“We are really grateful to The HR Dept for giving the children this opportunity and we’re excited to see the printed versions of the cards.”

Stacey Mead, HR Director at The HR Dept Bristol, North Somerset and Bath, said: “This is the second year that we’ve run this competition at Broadway Infant School – it was a great success last year so we thought we’d do it again. Our clients loved the cards and it was great to have something personal and local to send to them.”

Main image: Pupils at Broadway Infant School with their Christmas card designs. Left to right – back row: Ace Prendergast, 5; Evelyn Fairhill, 5 and front row: Ava Searle, 6; Jace Hemmings, 5; Franklin Houlding, 6; Oskar Hilton, 6.