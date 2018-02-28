Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Olivier award-winning production of School of Rock – The Musical is holding casting auditions for children in Bristol in March.

The musical is on a countrywide search for new young actors and musicians to join the band, and open auditions will take place in Bristol on 10 March.

School of Rock – The Musical is looking for children between eight – 12 years old who can play a rock instrument (guitar, bass, piano, and/or drums) or sing.

With a rocking new score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, School of Rock – The Musical follows slacker and wannabe rock star Dewey Finn turn a class of straight-A 10 year old students into an ear popping, riff scorching, all conquering rock band. Dewey poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school to make ends meet, and when he discovers his fifth graders’ musical talents, he enlists his class to form a rock group and conquer the Battle of the Bands.

Continuing in the West End at the New London Theatre, School of Rock – The Musical is currently booking to January 2019.

To register your interest and for further details about the auditions in Bristol, contact Jessica Ronane Casting at: rock@jessicaronane.com or visit: schoolofrockthemusical.co.uk/auditions.

Main image: Tristram Kenton