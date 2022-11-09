Shelter CEO receives honorary degree from old university

Shelter CEO Polly Neate CBE today told students to keep striving to make the world a better place as she accepted an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Bristol.

The charity boss graduated from Bristol with a degree in English in 1988. Today she was joined by her husband, two daughters and parents as she once again donned ceremonial dress and walked the same stage she did 34 years previously.

Speaking to students from the University’s School of Policy Studies and Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, she said: “I’m sure many of you find your ideals and values dismissed as ‘woke’, you get accused of being against freedom, when really you’re striving to share freedom more equitably.

“But keep on, because you’ll look back at my age and you’ll see that change happens. And I really feel that as I stand in this room, so similar to my own graduation. Change happens and you can see it right here in Bristol.”

Polly was introduced by Dave Cowan, Professor of Law and Policy at the University of Bristol, who called her a “force of nature”, adding: “Polly is somebody we should all do our best to emulate.”

Speaking after the ceremony, Polly said: “I’m totally blown away and amazed to receive this award – and also quite humbled.

“Anything I’ve achieved, especially during my time in the charity sector, has been achieved by a whole load of amazing people. It’s a reflection on my colleagues in Shelter and Women’s Aid who are just amazing.

“I enjoyed my time at Bristol. It’s a great city and I made friends I still have now.

“I get quite a lot of grief online, so when I first got the news about the honorary degree I thought it might be a prank by a Twitter hater!”

Polly grew up in London and was drawn to Bristol by an English course that combined elements of French literature. She wrote for the student magazine (a highlight was interviewing Lenny Henry) and co-founded and co-edited a feminist magazine.

After graduating she wrote for The Guardian, Independent and New Statesman, before becoming Editor of social work industry magazine, Community Care. She joined Action for Children in 2005, became Chief Executive of Women’s Aid in 2013 and CEO of Shelter in 2017.

Polly said: “It’s an absolute privilege to do this job – to speak up and represent the fantastic work of all the people who work at Shelter. It can be really challenging, but also incredibly rewarding. I really love it.

“Having an arts degree has been important to me. At Women’s Aid and Shelter I’ve really tried to champion the arts.

“There is quite a thriving art scene among people who’ve been homeless. I think self-expression is really important and shouldn’t be denied to anyone.”

In her spare time Polly is an outdoor enthusiast, with a particular love of climbing. Earlier this year she had an accident while abseiling down a sea cliff in Dorset, leaving her ankle broken and her foot facing the wrong way. It sparked a dramatic rescue by the the RNLI, the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance and South Western Ambulance Service.

