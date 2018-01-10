A Bristol-based cancer charity urgently needs people for an adrenaline-fuelled abseil or historic half marathon.

Integrative cancer support charity Penny Brohn UK’s rescheduled Abseil Cabot Circus invites daredevils to descend from the shopping centre’s top floor on Saturday, 10 March from 9am-4pm.

Head of community and challenge events, Emma Gilmore, said: “Calling all daredevils and thrill-seeking groups – our amazing abseil is a brilliant way to test your mettle.”

“Drop before you shop and experience Cabot from an exceptional perspective to help our life-changing work supporting people and families struggling with the disease.”

Participants, who must be aged 14-plus, receive a fundraising pack, chance to visit the charity to see the difference it is making and events team help and advice.

Registration is £20 and the charity asks for £50 minimum sponsorship.

Anyone who raises £150, which would fund three Penny Brohn counselling sessions, will receive a box of chocolates and special Penny Brohn T-shirt.

Penny Brohn also needs Bath Half Marathon runners on

Sunday, March 4.

The flat course includes spectacular sights and entertainment along the 13.1-mile route.

Registration costs £29 and Penny Brohn asks for £250 minimum sponsorship, which would fund someone to attend the charity’s flagship Living Well course.

Penny Brohn will support runners every step of the way, including with a personalised running vest, fundraising pack, regular tips and energy-boosting cheerpoint on the day.

Anyone already with a place can join Team PB and raise as much as they can.

To sign up for either or more information, call Emma on 01275 370075, email emma.gilmore@pennybrohn.org.uk or visit pennybrohn.org.uk

Featured image: From left, Kate Lewis and Naomi Crane gear up for Penny Brohn UK’s first ever Abseil Cabot Circus