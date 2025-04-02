Shy Mimosa Perfumery Experiences



Shy Mimosa Perfumery offers a special service dedicated to brides and their bridal party. The truly unforgettable olfactory journey showcases techniques for appreciating artisan perfumery by sampling a selection of fragrances from a carefully curated collection. This unique experience can be booked for between four and six people and includes refreshments, a personal fragrance profiling for each guest and a luxurious gift bag to take home with something special for the bride-to-be.



A personalised Sensory Experience is also available for the bride and groom. This tailored perfume consultation is as personal and unique to each couple as their wedding day. In the relaxed setting of the Perfumery, couples immerse themselves into the carefully chosen fragrances to suit their style and select the perfect scents for their special day, which they can cherish forever. Finding your own perfume will be an exciting part of your journey to married life.



42B The Mall, Clifton, BS8 4JG | shymimosa.co.uk

