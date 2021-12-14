Sidcot School’s Textiles Alumni hit the headlines in Vogue and London Fashion Week

Two of Sidcot School recent alumni – Jiazhen Xie and Maddy Han – have hit the headlines with their textiles designs this month.

Jiazhen Xie (Class of 2017; @janjanxjs) features in the December copy of Vogue magazine as one of the designers for Fashion Crossover London. Her pieces focus on scale, structure, constructed textiles and the fusion of delicate off-loom craftsmanship with pre-existing materials. They were selected for publication on the completion of her degree in BA Textile Design at Central Saint Martins. More details on her pieces can be found here.

Many congratulations also go to Sidcotian Maddy Hann (Class of 2018) who studied her BA Hons in Fashion Knitwear at Nottingham Trent. Her final degree piece was selected to go down the catwalk at Graduate Fashion Week, which is part of London Fashion Week. Maddy is currently working as a tailor for Levi’s and is in the midst of setting up her own fashion business.



Above left: work by Jiazhen Xie

Above right: an example of Maddy Hann’s craft

Commenting, Donna Ralph, Textiles lead at Sidcot School said, “We are tremendously proud of both Jiazhen and Maddy’s deserved successes. They were dedicated students during their time here and we look forward to seeing them flourish in their future careers”.

Textile Design is taught at A Level at Sidcot School, alongside Art & Design, Design & Technology: Product Design A Levels and Visual Arts as International Baccalaureate (IB). For more information, please see here.

Learn more about Sidcot on the school’s website: sidcot.org.uk