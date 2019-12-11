This month we’re stocking up on Bristol Syrup Co flavours and having a go at shaking our own Christmas concoctions at home
The creativity of Bristol’s mixologists never fails to amaze us – one case in point being brilliant Bristol Syrup Co, which has just launched with a range of 17 cocktail syrups and award-winning local bartenders Danny Walker and Dee Davies at the helm. With all those swanky drinks parties lining up on the December horizon, here they share a few top tipple ideas.
Partridge in a Pear Tree
• 20ml elderflower syrup
• 40ml brandy
• 150ml pear juice
• 2 dashes orange bitters
Add ingredients, cubed ice and freeze-dried berries to cocktail shaker. Shake well, then pour contents into glass. Serve with striped paper straw.
Christmas Coffee
• 10ml demerara syrup
• ¼ tsp mixed spice
• 20ml Amaretto
• 40ml espresso
Stir together in the glass and top with whipped cream.
Spiced Fruit Cup
• 25ml Fruit Cup Syrup
• 10ml lemon juice
100ml warm cider, spiced with cinnamon and cloves
Warm the cider with spices then strain and pour over the syrup and lemon into a mug. Garnish with an apple wheel and cinnamon stick. For a great alcohol-free mulled option, swap the cider for apple juice.
Twinkle
• 25ml elderflower syrup
• 25ml gin/vodka
• Sparkling wine
Build syrup and gin/vodka in a champagne flute, then top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Cherry Bomb
•10 ml cherry and vanilla syrup
40ml dry sherry
Build in a sherry glass.
Homeward Bound
• 10ml raspberry shrub syrup
• 40ml cider brandy
• 10ml Oloroso
• 2 dashes chocolate bitters
Stir and serve in a frozen glass. Garnish with pear and lemon peel.
• Find Danny and Dee’s syrups at Corks or Weber & Trings. Follow@bristolsyrupco for its Christmas hamper giveaway this month; bristolsyrupcompany.com