Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg opens Bluebird Care’s new Keynsham office

On 21st July, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg cut the blue ribbon for Bluebird Care Bristol, Bath & NE Somerset’s new Grade II listed office in Avon House, Keynsham.

NE Somerset’s MP of 23 years, Sir Rees-Mogg said of the morning, “I was honoured to open Bluebird Care’s new office in Keynsham. It is such an important service they provide. Over 100 people work for them, providing care for people to help them stay in their own homes. Some of the people have serious dementias but being able to stay at home is good for them, and also good for the community. Bluebird Care does wonderful work and now they have great offices in Keynsham to do it from.”

Tim Rowland Jones, Managing Director and owner of Bluebird Care, said of the office, “We are settling into our new home in Keynsham. The move brings two exceptional teams under one roof in the centre of our areas to share best practice and be overseen by a superb senior leadership team. As we are rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC, we are proud to provide the gold standard of care to our customers in Bristol – but we take particular pride in being the only CQC

Outstanding home care provider in all of Bath & NE Somerset.” Rowland Jones continued, “I was delighted for Sir Rees-Mogg to visit our Keynsham office; our opening celebration was an important moment in the company’s 13-year evolution. We have ambitions to recruit locally and be the best employer we can be. We remain committed to delivering the very best service to our customers in Bath and Bristol.”

