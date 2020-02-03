With rugby fever about to hit the UK, we’ve rounded up six of the best spots in Bristol for watching the tournament

Racks Bar & Kitchen

Sit back and enjoy all the games from this ace Clifton hang-out. Reserve a seat or table – tickets are £12 and include a seat with a guaranteed view of the screens, a steak sandwich, chips and a bottle of beer.

The Clifton Hotel Bristol, St Paul’s Road, Bristol, BS8 1LX

0117 9741626

racks-bristol.co.uk

Bambalan

Showing every single game in the tournament on the big screen, with food and drinks offers during all matches and plenty of room for you and your friends to enjoy them.

Tuck into the Big Bam Burger, New York style meatballs or grab half a rotisseries chicken whilst you cheer on your team.

Podium level, Colston Tower, Colston Street, Bristol, BS1 4XE

0117 9221880

bambalan.co.uk

The Cider Press

Offering a range of craft beers from each of the home nations as well as the full range of delicious pizzas. Pre-book your front seats for decent views of the big screens, table service throughout the matches and access to the food and drinks packages. Enjoy the games in style.

86–90, Gloucester Road, Bristol, BS7 8BN

0117 9892471

craft-pubs.co.uk/theciderpressbristol

O’Neill’s

Don’t miss a minute of the action; cheer on every scrum, ruck and try.

Book the best seats in the house early, pre-order ice cold buckets of beers, ciders or your favourite spirit. Grab a stone–baked pizza, a 10oz sirloin steak or take on the mega mixed grill.

7–9 Baldwin Street, Bristol, BS1 1RU

0117 9304370

oneills.co.uk

The Bristol Flyer

Order your favourite pint of craft beer and watch every development on the pitch live and in HD. Dive into nachos, fish and chips or southern-fried chicken as you watch the action unfold.

96 Gloucester Road, Bristol, BS7 8BN

0117 9441658

theflyerbristol.co.uk

The Cambridge Arms

Book your seat early at The Cambridge Arms and enjoy two free pints of Guinness on arrival. Enjoy the action-packed five weekends of rugby with a filled jacket potato, a selection of sandwiches served with chips or sink your teeth into the pie of the day.

Coldharbour Road, Bristol, BS6 7JS

0117 9739786

cambridgearms.co.uk