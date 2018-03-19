Cabot Circus set up the ultimate service for sneaker and street art fans on 17 March, combining the two things via a bespoke shoe customisation session with Bristol illustrator Rory Walker – the latest member of local creative production company Superdoodle.

The free one-day #KustomisedKicks event saw the Superdoodle team personalise and embellish everything from retro Reeboks and in-vogue vans to cool Converse creations – both box-fresh and tired old trainers in need of a revamp – with an individual hand-painted design of customers’ choice or inspired by their Instagram account.

Here are a few of the results!