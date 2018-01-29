Global conference, Social Media Week has announced its return to Bristol from 26th February – 2nd March 2018.

Brought to you by Business West, Bristol Media and Destination Bristol, Social Media Week 2018 aims to showcase the region’s expertise and enable skills-sharing across industries.

One of 25 cities worldwide to host Social Media Week, Bristol is the only city in the UK outside of London to get involved, and Business West is excited to be playing its part in the event.

Business West’s Commercial Director, James Monk said, “In today’s digital world it is just as easy to sell to a customer in Bristol as it is to one in Berlin, and the opportunities for Bristol businesses are endless. Social Media Week will help us to achieve our goal to help small businesses in the South West grow by realising their international online potential.”

The week provides a global collaborative and innovative platform to showcase South West talent as well as providing grass roots opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing and engaging with the wider business community.

Attendees can choose from over 30 events tailored to businesses and professionals who want to further their understanding of emerging technology, mobile and social media, with sessions dedicated to those who are already at the cutting edge of new trends.

The pick of the week ‘Business West Wednesday’

Is organic social reach dead?

It’s tougher than ever to achieve natural, organic reach, and with such poor engagement rates around organic posts, businesses seriously need to consider how they invest in paid social.

If the ‘big boys’ are struggling for organic engagement then what hope do the rest of us have?!

The Apprentice’s Mark Wright from Climb Online will explore the 5 strategies available for small businesses to attain maximum reach and boost sales, aptly named ‘Paid, Organic, Creative, Data and Social Climbers’.

Local businesses Aardman, Trunki and will share insight and experience and highlight how they’ve cut through the ‘social’ noise to attract new customers in the UK and beyond.

Bristol entrepreneur This Mum Runs, in conversation with the BBC’s Susannah Streeter will reveal top tips on how to grow your brand and drive sales on Facebook, the world’s leading social platform in 2018.

On the day, you’ll learn…

Strategies for maximum social media reach and boosting online sales

The latest developments and best practices for Facebook & Instagram

Why you should consider paid social reach

How to get the best ROI from your PPC budget (big or small!)

The best social channels for your business

Where ‘your customers’ hang out online

Go to smwbristol.co.uk/ to book this event.