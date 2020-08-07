Socially distanced by design

In the absence of Ashton Court’s Bristol International Balloon Fiesta as we know and love it, these hotties are heading skyward to lift spirits responsibly with one of the city’s most familiar sights

Hands high when we fly by… Yes, we have quoted Noughties boyband Blue – since someone on the internet pointed out that they were first to have the city on lockdown, as claimed in their 2002 hit Fly By, the song has been stuck in our heads. Now we can apply this second lyric to our lives – sing it, maybe, with fingers firmly crossed that a Balloon Fiesta first comes off this summer.

Organisers have announced plans for 2020, which will include activity in the sky and online despite no on-the-ground activity at Ashton Court. In order to adhere to the governmental guidelines around social distancing and mass gatherings, the 2020 edition of Bristol International Balloon Fiesta cannot take place as normal – therefore organisers have announced an inaugural ‘Fiesta flypast’, which would see its iconic balloons sailing over the city this August.

The single flypast will take place on a date to be selected between 1 – 14 August. “We’re all deeply saddened that we can’t gather at Ashton Court to celebrate the 42nd Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, but we have been working with our balloonists and the authorities to create an event which adheres to the social distancing restrictions,” explained Chris Allcock, Bristol International Balloon Fiesta Chair. “We are inviting Bristolians to watch the balloons from the safety of their own doorsteps and gardens. Social distancing means we absolutely cannot gather in parks or Bristol’s open spaces or invite our audiences to see the balloons take off or land, to protect our pilots and the public. Instead we’re asking people to give them a wave as they fly past Bristol’s communities.”

Organisers, all putting in the graft for free this year, have teamed up with BBC Radio Bristol for another lockdown treat in the form of a virtual nightglow, staged with extra special additions and a soundtrack produced to lift the spirits of the city on Saturday 8 August. “We loved creating the soundtrack to last year’s nightglow – so we’re delighted to be able to team up with the fiesta organising team again this year to bring a taste of the event to Bristolians, as well as being able to reach fans of the fiesta further afield through a virtual event,” said Emma Britton, breakfast show presenter at BBC Radio Bristol. “We’ll be creating an upbeat soundtrack and working with the balloonists to choreograph what we hope will be an amazing show to watch online with some special surprises.”

The location of the events will remain private in order to adhere to government guidelines and Bristol audiences are urged to stay away from public spaces and protect the city from incurring any surge in covid-19 as a result of the event.

Anyone who has already purchased car parking for the event will be able to log in to the ticket platform to select a refund, which will be automatically processed within 25 days of selecting. Those wishing to support the event through 2020 can select the option to donate their ticket, either the full, or partial amount, using the same process.

Follow the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @bristolballoon