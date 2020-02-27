Solarsense has been designing, installing and maintaining award-winning sustainable solutions for homeowners since 1995. With more than 10,000 residential renewable energy installations alone, they offer unparalleled experience within the industry.

Whether you’re looking to install a fully integrated home solution or single technology such as solar PV panels – Solarsense have the technical skill set to design a bespoke energy system capable of reducing your carbon footprint and increasing your bank balance. The company is able to install residential solar panels, battery storage, heat pumps, solar hot water systems, electric vehicle charging points as well as offering maintenance and repairs.

They pride themselves on building strong relationships and will offer industry leading advice, guide you through the installation process and offer help with commissioning your EPC, planning applications and more.

Helios House, Brockley Lane, Backwell, BS48 4AH

01275 461800; solarsense-uk.com