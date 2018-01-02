Soul Pilates is one of Bristol’s leading Pilates studios. The studio is owned and run by Nic Conroy and her team of dedicated and highly trained teachers. It goes far beyond the mat with specialist machines, props and precision training to improve movement and function in every client. The 33 mat, equipment and barre classes run every week, teaching you to take a more contemplative and focused look at the way your bones and muscles work together to move your body better and more efficiently. You may well end up with a healthier and leaner body, but your mind will also benefit from these calm and mindful classes.

57 Queen Charlotte Street, Bristol BS1 4HQ

Tel: 0117 214 1655

Web: soulpilates.co.uk