South West Upholstery

The team at South West Upholstery are experts at bringing domestic and commercial furniture and upholstery back to life in addition to creating new pieces to order – everything from sofas, chairs, headboards, cushion replacement and pouffes to coach seats, restaurant and bar furniture, caravan, motorhome and boat upholstery and commercial vehicle upholstery.

The company recently unveiled its newly refurbished showroom on North Street, Southville, displaying a wide variety of fabrics, furniture and sample projects.

The new showroom will also be stocking a range of beautiful, handcrafted homewares from Nkuku so customers will be able to shop for lamps, furniture, lighting, chairs and other fabulous pieces to take away.

South West Upholstery, 196 North Street, Southville, Bristol, BS3 1JF
0117 370 2745; swupholstery.co.uk

September 2020
