Southmead care home invites community to talk about dementia

A care home in Southmead is inviting local people to a free event to encourage local people to learn more about dementia.

On Thursday 20 October, from 3pm–4pm, the Care UK team at Trymview Hall, on Southmead Road, will open the home’s doors for its ‘Let’s talk about dementia’ event.

The informative event will see Customer Relations Manager Nicola Wolff-Donitz share professional advice and support on the condition, including the different types of dementia. Nicola will also talk about how family support plans and distraction techniques can help older people to live well with the condition.

The talk is centered around Care UK’s guide, titled ‘Let’s talk about dementia’, follows an easy-to-read Q&A format. Tapping into more than 40 years of experience of providing care for people living with dementia, it has been designed by Care UK’s experts, including Head of Nursing, Care and Dementia, Suzanne Mumford, as well as Home Managers and team members across more than 150 care homes.

There will be a Q&A session to ensure attendees get the most out of the session, as well as tea and cake for anyone seeking advice who would like to pop along for a friendly chat and have opportunity to meet the team at Trymview Hall.

Nicola said: “At Trymview Hall, we are committed to encouraging others to learn about dementia, and we we strongly believe in sharing professional knowledge to help support local people caring for a loved one.

“This event provides a great opportunity for carers to meet other members of the community who may also be supporting their loved ones. We’re look forward to welcoming local people through our doors for what promises to be an interesting and inspiring afternoon of information and guidance.”

Trymview Hall provides full-time residential and dementia care, with 66 ensuite bedrooms, and has been designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care home will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities and will include its own cinema, hairdressing salon and café.

To book your place at the event, contact Customer Relations Manager, Nicola Wolff-Donitz, on nicola.wolff-donitz@careuk.com, call 0333 321 8351 or visit careuk.com/trymview-hall.