Based at the Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital, The Chesterfield, in Clifton, the newly launched Spine Centre Bristol provides comprehensive assessment and treatment for a range of spinal conditions affecting the neck and back, avoiding surgery wherever possible.

In addition to a multi-disciplinary team of consultant pain specialists, spinal orthopaedic and neurosurgeons, radiologists, spinal physiotherapy and specialist nursing, the Nuffield Health Recovery Plus programme uniquely provides extended post-operative physiotherapy support. Provided at the two Bristol Nuffield Health Fitness & Wellbeing Centres, this aspect of the Spine Centre Bristol ensures a smooth recovery and promotes long-term health.

Dr Gareth Greenslade, consultant in pain medicine, treats problems ranging from simple back pain to the aftermath of major trauma and pain which may persist after surgery. Dr Greenslade comments, “After assessment, the patient may have image guided injections, medication, acupuncture or TENS, specialised physiotherapy and clinical psychology. I am fortunate to be working with a group of expert surgeons who avoid surgery whenever they can. Their approach is up to date and based on the best evidence.”

Mr Nitin Patel, consultant spinal neurosurgeon, explains, “The majority of patients with spinal conditions improve with non-surgical treatment through specialist physiotherapy, pain management or steroid injection treatment, combined with patient education about exercise and injury prevention. Patients who fail to improve with non-surgical treatment, suffering with symptoms that interfere with their work and leisure activities, may require surgical treatment. Wherever possible, we select less invasive microsurgical techniques to aid postoperative recovery and improve clinical outcomes.”

Available for consultation at the Spine Centre Bristol, are consultant orthopaedic spine surgeons Mr Stephen Morris, Mr Ian Harding, and Mr Priyan Landham, consultant spinal neurosurgeon, Mr Nitin Patel and consultant in pain medicine Dr Gareth Greenslade.

Patient James Caley, 34, is a very active supply chain manager from Clifton. With hobbies such as playing football and golf and exercising most days in the gym, he was devastated when he developed painful sciatica, where a prolapsed lumbar intervertebral disc was causing nerve root pain to radiate into his lower back and down into his leg. Thankfully he was able to access prompt private treatment at Nuffield Health.

James says, “Whilst having a largely desk based job, it is pretty busy and demanding, so feeling fit and healthy plays a big part in me having a clear and efficient mind at work and at home. Following steroid injection treatment at Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital, after three days’ recuperation, I woke up pain free and it was just amazing to be sitting down and being able to stand up without pain.”

More information: 0117 906 4870 or nuffieldhealth.com/hospitals/bristol

