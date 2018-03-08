What better way to make Mum feel special this Mother’s Day than with a day of great food and drink? This year Hyde & Co has several options to choose from to ensure she’s thoroughly spoilt…

Spanish Sunday Brunch at Pata Negra

If your Mum’s partial to a bit of sunshine then why not treat her to a morning of Spanish style brunching at Pata Negra?

On Sunday 11 March diners can tuck into a set menu of authentic Spanish tapas brunch dishes, all washed down with unlimited Cava between 11am – 1pm.

Tickets are £25 and can be booked here: patanegrabristol.com

Sunday roast and fizz at The Ox

For those diners looking for a more traditional Sunday treat for Mum this Mother’s Day The Ox Bristol and The Ox Clifton have got you covered, with tables still available for their famous Sunday roasts.

With a reputation for excellent steaks and decadent desserts it’s no surprise that The Ox restaurants also do a top class roast, and what’s more mum can enjoy a glass of fizz on the house on Mothering Sunday.

Tables are booking up fast so book online at: theoxbristol.com or theoxclifton.com

Mother’ Day cocktails at Hyde & Co

If your mum is partial to a cocktail or two then Bristol’s original speakeasy, Hyde & Co will be open for drinks from 6pm on Mother’s Day.

Treat Mum to cocktails from Hyde’s award winning concept menu, The Last Carnival, or why not ask the team to create something special, just for her?

Booking is always recommended, so call 0117 929 7007 to secure a table.