Pill Road, Bristol, BS20 0HU

Tel: 01275 373737

Website: www.stkaths.org.uk

Email: school@skdrive.org

Autumn tern: 4 September – 20 December 2019

Spring term: 7 January – 3 April 2020

Summer term: 20 April – 17 July 2020

Age of pupils: 11 – 18 years

Number of pupils: 780

The curriculum: St Katherine’s is set in a stunning rural location just outside the city and well served by bus transport. The school is part of Cathedral Schools Trust and is working closely with Bristol Cathedral Choir School. We aim to provide a dynamic, inspiring curriculum that will enable pupils to maximise their future choices and opportunities. Staff believe in engaging pupils through high quality, creative teaching that fully utilises specialist resources. At KS3 pupils follow the full National Curriculum and at KS4 we provide the flexibility for pupils to follow their own direction, and to facilitate further study Post-16. All pupils study a core of GCSE subjects: English, maths, science, society and culture and physical education. Pupils can choose to study GCSEs in: geography, history, French, Spanish, drama, art, music, philosophy and beliefs, computing, statistics, engineering, food technology and nutrition, photography and film studies. All pupils study either double award science or triple award science. Vocational courses are offered in performing arts, sports, business and hospitality.

Extra curricular activities: St Katherine’s has a well established reputation for co-curricular work including an exceptional arts and sporting provision. There are many clubs to join, including a wide range of sports (hockey, rugby, netball and many more), humanities, community and charitable projects. Many pupils take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme at bronze, silver and gold level to develop their skills and we run a range of fieldwork days and residential trips for Years 9 to 12. The school is active in our community and is supported by the St Katherine’s Music Parent Supporters (SKAMPS) organisation. We offer both European and International exchanges.

Pastoral care: Each child has a tutor who looks after their progress and wellbeing throughout their time. The school’s tutorial programme and house structure helps students develop study skills, social responsibility, self-confidence and respect for others. Student house captains and tutor groups regularly lead school briefings, assemblies and student voice, showcasing the achievements and contributions of their house.

Name of Headmaster: Justin Humphreys

Outstanding characteristics: St Katherine’s is a thriving, diverse school community founded on core values of excellence, aspiration, acceptance, resilience and respect. The committed staff nurture young people through our strong pastoral care and our learners achieve highly, finding their way to varied higher education and employment opportunities.