Structural Skins are suppliers of the highest quality Italian porcelain tiles, imported directly from the leading manufacturers in the Modena region. Although their customers are typically commercial designers and professional clients across the country, Bristol residents can also take advantage of this local business and the prices that come with buying directly from the factory. Standard 10mm porcelain tiles, oversized 6mm sheets, 20mm outdoor slabs and decorative tiles are all available in many different sizes, styles, colours and finishes. Incredible likenesses of marble, wood, cement, and stone, along with terrazzo and patterned tiles from brands like Floorgres, Rex Ceramiche, CasaMood, LEA and Quintessenza, are the finest on the market. Take a look at some of the ranges available on the website, or feel free to get in touch with owner Nicky Leyland to discuss your project directly.

Unit 15 Bonville Business Park, Bonville Rd, Brislington, Bristol BS4 5QR

0117 9292 642; structuralskins.co.uk