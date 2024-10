Stylemongers Of Bristol is award-winning artisan interior design studio founded by Zoë Hewett, designer on rural retreat makeover BBC show My Unique B&B. Alongside providing done-for-you design services, Zoë also hosts interior design workshops for individuals and corporates alike as a way to boost wellbeing using creativity and share useful design and moodboarding skills. Visit the brand new all-in-one studio, shop and workshop space on Gloucester Road to browse a range of high quality luxury fabrics and wallpapers from brands such as House Of Hackney, Cole & Son, William Morris & Co, Harlequin and more.

196 Gloucester Road, BS7 8NU | stylemongersofbristol.co.uk