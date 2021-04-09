Support Men In Pants to become a Testicle Defender!

Men In Pants is a Testicular Cancer Awareness and Fundraising campaign taking place during the month of April. The aim is to raise funds so that It’s In The Bag Cancer Support, the testicular cancer charity for South-West England, can provide support packs for men undergoing chemotherapy. The Covid-19 pandemic has been hard on charities but also on those diagnosed with cancer, and It’s In The Bag hasn’t been able to provide the face to face support it normally gives to men.

Supporters, known as “Testicle Defenders”, post a video of themselves doing the special Men In Pants dance, or singing/playing the Men In Pants song, or both, and donate £3 to the charity and then nominate 3 people to do the same.

To raise £3,000 in 30 days in 3 ways: youtube.com/watch?v=94T8fYxsR80

It’s as easy as 1,2 3:

1. Do the special Men In Pants dance – instructions here: youtube.com/watch?v=9fAwO7wsyLE

2. Donate £3 by texting PANTS to 70460

3. Nominate 3 people to do the same

(You can also donate £3 by texting PANTSNOINFO to 70460 to opt out of further messages from the charity)

Each support pack contains information about testicular cancer plus a range of little things that men often overlook or don’t realise they’ll want during their treatment.

These include a thermometer, hat, socks, tissues, toothpaste and toothbrush, mask, sanitiser, hand cream, lip balm, ginger biscuits, travel mug, water bottle, sweets and even magazines and puzzle books to keep them occupied while they sit through the chemotherapy sessions.

For all the information go to: itsinthebag.org.uk