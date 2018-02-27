A Bristol-based interior designer working in the field for 16 years, Suzy has developed a broad skill set and has a creative mind with a solid, honest, practical slant and logistical knack. She is known for her versatility and love of enabling her clients to make the most of their spaces. She focuses on delivering end results which balance her client’s practicalities, parameters, time and budgets with designs that best reflect the style of place in which they wish to live. She is commissioned across a wide field of both residential and commercial projects and can also work on an affordable consulting basis by the hour.

