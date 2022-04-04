Full of creative flair although anything but fussy, Sweet Peach, lead by cake designer Helen Stewart, delight in designing and making beautifully crafted, artistic, allergy-friendly wedding cakes.

They are a small, personal company who are passionate about helping you and your guests to connect and celebrate together. Their delicious vegan and ‘free-from’ cakes are naturally more inclusive and, with their allergy-friendly focus, it feels amazing to be able to include a wide range of dietary needs without compromising on the taste, texture or style of cake.

Tempt yourself with their year-round menu of delicious flavours. You can enjoy a sample box either delivered to your door or at their in house tasting, where the design and consultation process begins.

Sweet Peach Cake Studio offer simple, relaxed and contemporary styling, a little slice of laidback luxury for your day.

Hello@sweetpeach.co.uk; sweetpeach.co.uk