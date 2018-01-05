In the last two decades, more and more people of all ages have started to realise that the key to a long and healthy life is, quite simply, exercise. While this can offer considerable benefits to our health, for some there may be a price to pay; an injury related to their chosen sporting activity.
There are two kinds of sports injuries: acute and chronic. Acute injuries occur suddenly when playing or exercising. Sprained ankles, twisted knees, and various fractures are acute injuries. Chronic injuries tend to happen after you exercise for a long time. These are often overuse injuries and include most painful tendon conditions, but also stress fractures.
What’s so special about sports injuries?
Is there anything people can do to prevent sports injuries?
If you are participating in sports that involve a lot of landing from a jump or a lot of pivoting movements such as netball and hockey, it may be worthwhile seeing a physiotherapist who can teach you the correct landing techniques. This will minimise the risk of serious knee injuries such as patellar dislocations, and anterior cruciate ligament ruptures. This is especially important in young female athletes, who have a high incidence of serious knee injuries, often up to five times higher than their male counterparts.
Also, avoid excessive hill running (both up AND down) as this tends to significantly overload the front of the knee.
Know your limits
Build up your exercise tolerance levels gradually. This will not only make it less likely that you will get injured, but also make it much more enjoyable. There is not much joy in exhausting yourself in your first ever session, only to find that you have to take two weeks off to recover.
If you have a medical condition that may interfere with certain sporting activities, talk to your GP, your physiotherapist, or your consultant.
