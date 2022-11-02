Giggling Squid launches its brand-new cookbook this month, and we were able to take a sneak peek at some of the tantalising Thai recipes that await within its pages… and we treat you to one here | Photography by Haarala Hamilton

Let us introduce you to The Giggling Squid Cookbook, which is a celebration of Thai food from the much-loved restaurant in Saw Close, famous for its Thai tapas and beautifully designed bold and vibrant interiors. This recipe book takes you through the secrets of the restaurant’s classic dishes and allow you to cook up a sharing feast for friends and family, with recipes inspired by Thai legends as well as owner Pranee’s childhood food memories.

You’ll find out about the abundance of ingredients found across Thailand and encounter delectable favourites from the restaurant, with fish, meat, curry, noodle and rice dishes. The recipes, which have vegetarian and vegan options, include signature tapas dishes such as Candy Pork with Pineapple, Veggie Goodie Bowls, Vegan Pad Thai, and Thai classics with a twist such as Crying Beef, Pad Thai and Salmon Paneang. There are also breakfast, light meal and drink recipes – from spicy teas to zingy cocktails and mocktails – so you can enjoy the Thai cuisine at any time of day.

All the recipes are introduced by restaurant co-founder Pranee, who opened her first restaurant with husband Andy in a small fisherman’s cottage in Brighton 20 years ago.

The Giggling Squid Cookbook is published on 3 November by Ebury Press, £25. The recipe below is extracted from the book.

Rising Star Red Duck Curry

There’s real love and effort that goes into cooking this dish properly, but the flavour of the sauce, sweet and rich, works beautifully with the crispy-skinned duck, making it a long-time Giggling Squid customer favourite.

Method

Place the duck breasts, skin side down, on a griddle pan for six minutes to render the fat. Turn the duck breasts over and cook for a further four minutes. Remove from the pan and leave to rest for 10 minutes.

Put all the curry paste ingredients in a mortar and pound to a paste with the pestle. Alternatively, whizz together in a small food processor.

Pour the oil into a wok over a medium to high heat, add the curry paste and cook for two to three minutes until it releases the oil from the sides; this cooking method helps to remove the rawness of the curry paste and also releases the flavour of the herbs.

Add the coconut milk, salt, sugar and Thai basil and bring to a simmer until the sugar dissolves, then add the pineapple, green grapes and tomatoes and cook for a further minute.

Slick the duck breasts and divide between two plates, pour over the sauce to cover and serve with coconut rice.

Ingredients (serves 2) 2 duck breasts

30ml vegetable or rapeseed oil

500ml coconut milk

2 tsp salt

6 tbsp palm sugar (or soft

brown sugar)

10 Thai basil leaves

10 pineapple chunks

6 green grapes

4 cherry tomatoes For the curry paste 2 tsp diced red onion

¼ red chilli sliced

4 dried chillies

2 tsp crushed garlic

2 tsp sliced lemongrass

2 tbsp freshly chopped

coriander

1 tsp cumin seeds

Method

There’s real love and effort that goes into cooking this dish properly, but the flavour of the sauce, sweet and rich, works beautifully with the crispy-skinned duck, making it a long-time Giggling Squid customer favourite.