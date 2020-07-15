Tanya’s Home Clearing Club – a 49-day online programme for women that run their own businesses – starts again on 3 August.

Our homes should be a place of sanctuary, calm, and safety. A place of acceptance for who we are and give us a feeling of belonging. When we take control of our environment, we take control of our life. As we travel together homes are cleared, eyes are opened, families become closer, new friends are made and dreams grow even bigger than before.

The clients that took part on Tanya’s Home Clearing Club have found that they are able to reclaim their identities, grow in confidence and set boundaries in work, family life and relationships.

Tanya said: “When you find your voice in your home, you then find your voice in life. It is incredible how much of an impact clearing has on your whole life, your home, finances, relationships, adventure, and health. Clearing can lessen anxiety, combat fear and exhaustion and thoroughly empower busy working mums to make space externally and internally, and ultimately, to thrive.”

The course costs £250 which means for just £5 a day, women can invest in themselves, gain clarity, find purpose and truly reclaim their identity.

For more details, visit: thegirlwhosimplified.com

To make a booking, email: bookings@thegirlwhosimplified.com