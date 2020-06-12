A group of CNM (College of Naturopathic Medicine) students have fundraised to buy a Vitamix and nutritious fresh produce offering much needed healthy nutrition support for front-line carer staff at the Muriel Street Care Home.

The CNM students involved in this initiative include David Kirby, taxi driver, Deborah Bardon-Lisle, experienced Tour Guide, Nicholas Grobler, Mo Halloran, Liana Michael, Jacky Lampl and Samreen McGregor. They are all in their first year of nutritional diploma studies at the College of Naturopathic Medicine and raised the funds through their GoFundMe page. They said: “Just like many of you, we have been extraordinarily moved by the stoic efforts of front-line staff in their handling of the ongoing battle against Coronavirus. Nursing and Care Homes seem to have been a bit neglected and we wanted to show our support, especially to one in our local community.”

Fieona Connolly, Lifestyle Lead of the Muriel Street Care Home said: “We got in touch with The College of Naturopathic Medicine to get some advice in regards nutrition and wellbeing for our team after a tough few months. Not only have they offered their help long term but when we told them we wanted to begin a ‘pop-up’ smoothie bar to reenergise our team they generously donated this AMAZING Vitamix industrial blender worth over £600!! I cannot explain the excitement their generous donation caused at Muriel Street! I honestly can’t thank them enough. We used the blender as part of our Sensory Club. We hold this club each week and yesterday we gave our residents a full tutorial of our new equipment. They tried samples of all the fruit CNM sent, then chose which ones to use for to make smoothies. They tried them all themselves before choosing their favourites to make for all our team. Check out our Facebook page ‘Muriel Street Care Home’ and you will see! I just wanted the CNM students who raised the money to buy the items to see how much joy they have brought to our residents and team. Thank you so, so much!”





More about CNM: Boasting graduates and students such as Madeleine Shaw, Rosemary Ferguson and Elizabeth Peyton-Jones, CNM, the UK and Ireland’s number one provider of natural therapies, is a pioneer in delivering online courses, as well as having colleges across the UK and internationally. The College is accredited in many different countries, so graduates can practise and share their expertise across the globe. With over 22 years’ excellent track record, CNM graduates gain all of the skills, knowledge and tools required to start a thriving business upon graduation: surveys show that over 80% of graduates are practising. CNM offers Diploma courses in Nutrition, Herbal Medicine, Acupuncture, Homeopathy, Natural Chef/Vegan Natural Chef and Health Coach. Popular short courses include Vegan Nutrition for Everyday Living and The Gut-Brain Connection. Find out more: www.naturopathy-uk.com.

The CNM students are continuing to raise funds for similar activities. To support their amazing initiative visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/NHS-Care-Givers

Main image: Pictured from Left to right : Nicholas Grobler CNM student, holding the Vitamix, Mo Halloran CNM student, David Kirby, taxi driver, CNM student, Deborah Bardon-Lisle, experienced Tour Guide, CNM student offering the box of fresh produce to Fieona Connolly, Muriel Street Care Home Manager and her amazing Care Home Staff.