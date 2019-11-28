Have you ever wanted to be up close and personal with a robot? Here’s your chance!

Collaborative robotic (cobot) producer Universal Robots is hosting a free-to-attend event which brings its market-leading technology to Bristol on 11 December (9:30am – 2:30pm, Bristol Robotics Laboratory).

Hosted at Bristol Robotics Lab’s robotics and development research centre, the event will offer hands-on experience and the opportunity for attendees to separate fact from fiction and hear directly from industry experts about how to best to optimise production efficiency through cobots and automation. Engineered to work alongside their human counterparts, cobots are designed to undertake monotonous and arduous tasks, such as machine tending, screwdriving and pick and place. This alleviates pressure on the human workforce and allows them to be upskilled and focus on more rewarding tasks that demand creativity and have the biggest impact on business. During the event, attendees will have the chance to programme and operate the cobots themselves. Compact in size, the cobots are ideal for companies of all sizes, including SMEs.

Register your interest here.