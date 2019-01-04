A Bristol couple who’ve overcome the depths of depression and eating disorders have launched a new online community for people looking to maintain balance in diet and wellbeing. Based on the premise that healthy eating is about how you feel, not how you look, The 321 Effect is a holistic approach to spirituality, diet and mindfulness. Set up by husband-and-wife team Luke and Francesca Hawker, it is the result of a year of research and clarity of thought, following several years of struggle with mental wellbeing. They have created a subscription-based website full of recipes, diet plans, mindfulness and meditation techniques, health and fitness advice, alongside an online community for people to share experiences and be upfront about the challenges they face.

the321effect.com