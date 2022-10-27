The Body is a Place: delving into the work of Bharti Kher

Delve into the work of renowned artist Bharti Kher as she brings her latest exhibition to the Arnolfini…

This autumn, Arnolfini sees internationally renowned artist Bharti Kher return to the southwest, with a major solo exhibition exploring her alchemical practice through drawing, sculpture and the spaces that lie between. Including new and previously unseen works created during residencies in Somerset in 2017 and 2019, The Body is a Place also features Kher’s monumental bindi drawings, the playful and political drawing-based installation Links in a Chain, sculptures made from found objects and plaster casts, and a new encounter with her site-specific bindi work Virus; part of a 30-year project began by the artist in 2010.

The Body is a Place follows the unveiling of Kher’s 18-foot-tall painted bronze sculpture Ancestor in New York in September 2022, and her celebrated installation at this year’s Venice Biennale in the lyrical setting of The Conservatorio di Musica Benedetto Marcello.

The exhibition is also accompanied by a programme of film, music, talks and workshops for all ages, as well as a new publication of the same name available through Arnolfini Bookshop, which covers Bharti’s residency in Somerset. In the book, Gemma Brace, curator at Arnolfini, looks closer at Bharti’s new work. Here, we take an excerpt from the book, written by Gemma, which precedes their Q&A together…

From The Body is a Place:

“Approaching Arnolfini’s walls like ‘a clean white page waiting to be marked’, Bharti Kher’s work makes marks and gestures, leading us through an exploration of drawing, sculpture, and the fertile spaces that lie between. Focusing on the quieter corners of her alchemical art, The Body is a Place reveals the importance of drawing to Kher’s wider practice, exploring the complex visual language within which the plurality of her work – the monumental bindi paintings, Links in a Chain’s layers of word and image, the quiet solitude of the Chimeras, and the impossible equilibrium of her ‘balance’ sculptures – is drawn together, and through which she conveys her understanding of the world.

Above left: Body Incantatory 21, 2019. © Bharti Kher. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. Photo Dominic Brown Photography | Above right: Bharti Kher — Body Incantatory 2, 2019. © Bharti Kher. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. Photo Dominic Brown Photography

Above: Bharti Kher. Photo Jeetin Sharm © Hauser & Wirth



Above left: Consummate joy and a Sisyphean task, 2019. Wood, copper, steel, red jasper stone, 247×66.9×200 cm © Bharti Kher | Above right: Body Incantatory 22, 2019. © Bharti Kher. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. Photo Dominic Brown Photography

Integral to Kher’s visual language are elements that weave in and out of both her two- and three-dimensional forms, from temporal, locational, and geometrical components such as time, place, space, and shape, to visual concepts rich in metaphorical meaning such as balance, substance, surface, and layers, each translated through multiple mediums. Encountering these varied forms can at first feel akin to ‘speaking a language that is not our own’ (to paraphrase the title of an iconic earlier work). Yet, it is this language which draws upon a ‘world of objects and a world of words’, that holds the key to deepening our understanding of an artist who simultaneously investigates magical, mythological and scientific realms across time and space, spanning two continents and speaking many tongues.

Kher’s intuitive practice is one that draws upon the senses, in both the artist’s process of making ­– ‘I hear it, taste it, eat it, write it, draw it’ – and our own consumption. To simply look at Kher’s work feels insufficient. It also asks to be read, to be spoken, and listened to with care, pulling us towards an experience in which her work is felt afresh with each new time and place. It is this bodily presence and sensorial pull which begin to discern what Kher refers to as her ‘hand-brain-body-art language’, offering a way in which to navigate her work. In a conversation with artists Susan Silas and Chrysanne Stathacos, Kher talks about first arriving in India (where she moved at the age of 22) and struggling to ‘find a place’. This led to rethinking her approach to language, choosing instead to prioritise a sensory response, encompassing multiple forms of communication.

In the years that have followed, Kher’s practice has incorporated many different mediums and materials, searching for a way to connect ‘hand-brain-body’ and ‘art’. This search is one that implicates both artist and audience – how Kher presents her work in the world and how we in turn receive it. It draws upon the subtleties of her native English tongue, in which looking, seeing, writing, reading, speaking, and listening have become jumbled terms. In untangling these actions, we are reminded that to look, read or listen is to consume a language (to ‘hear it, taste it, eat it’), but to write, draw, or speak, is to produce it. And Kher is very much a producer.”

Bharti Kher: The Body is a Place is on at Arnolfini until 29 January 2023. The Body is a Place is available to buy at Arnolfini Bookshop. Bharti Kher The Body is a Place. Copyright of the Artist, Arnolfini and Hauser & Wirth. Edited by Gemma Brace | arnolfini.org.uk