The Book Shelf: Food Glorious Food

This month, the team at Gloucester Road Books shares some delectable reads guaranteed

to tantalise taste buds…

A note from the team: “Our primary aim is that the shop be a fascinating place to explore. We have a significant focus on titles published by small independent presses. There are lots of really brilliant small publishers putting out incredibly exciting books, and we want to help get these out into the world.”

Visit the website for more details on book launches, talks and other events at the shop. gloucesterroadbooks.com, @gloucester_rd_books; 184 Gloucester Road, Bishopston, BS7 8NU

Open Monday and Tuesday 9.30am-5pm; and Wednesday to Saturday 9.30am-6pm

The Regional Italian Cookbook,

published by Phaidon

Phaidon is primarily a publisher of books on art and visual culture, but it also puts out a wonderful range of incredibly authentic regional cookbooks. The Silver Spoon book of Italian recipes has been the bible of Italian cooking for decades now, and this is a very beautiful (and less densely packed) selection of the regional recipes from that book. We prefer it because there are more photographs, so you have more sense of how the recipes will (or should!) look. We challenge anyone to flick through and not feel a rising sense of appetite…

Lugma: Abundant Dishes & Stories From My Middle East by Noor Murad,

published by Quadrille Publishing

‘Abundant’ is right! Middle Eastern cuisine is rich and diverse, and this is a glorious celebration of everything it offers. Murad is a key part of the Ottolenghi operation, and author of the two

Test Kitchen cookbooks. This is her welcoming tour through the region, showcasing both traditional and re-imagined dishes. There are sections for fish and meat, but also an extensive vegetarian section – something Middle Eastern cuisine naturally does incredibly well.

One Pan Beans by Claire Thomson (author of The 5 O’Clock Apron), published by

Quadrille Publishing

Claire is a local legend, a cookery writer with an enormous following, and for good reason – she makes deliciousness accessible. Beans are perhaps not the most glamorous of ingredient, but in the right hands (Claire’s, for instance) they are supremely tasty, satisfying and healthy. We love that she has dedicated a whole book to these underappreciated ingredients, it allows her to really show off the breadth and versatility that beans can offer.

An A-Z Of Chinese Food by Jenny Lau,

published by Dialogue Books

Jenny Lau’s collection of essays is a personal exploration of her connection to Chinese food, and how it has helped her better understand both the world and her position in it. From an essay written from the perspective of a overworked rice cooker, to unpacking the complicated history of the word ‘authentic’ – Lau approaches all topics with the same scathing wit and acute intelligence.