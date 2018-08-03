Try your hand at brewing craft ales at The Bristol Brewery School, where you will receive the highest quality training in a fun, unstuffy and practical way with inspiring beer tastings and a full range of beer courses. Naturally there will be plenty of opportunity get to taste some of the finest beer with the head brewer and expert tutors who make it in the tap room. There’s a variety of courses of different levels and lengths, from fun tasting sessions, crash-course brewing for beginners, and how to set up your own microbrewery, right up to a five-day, internationally recognised qualification in general brewing.

• 07837 976 871; info@bristolbreweryschool.co.uk; bristolbreweryschool.co.uk