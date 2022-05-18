The Bristol Schools 48-Hour Film Challenge returns

Could you make an original 4-minute film in just 48 hours?

Redmaids’ High School is delighted to announce that the Bristol Schools 48-Hour Film Challenge is back this summer and will take place between 24-26 June. The challenge – wholeheartedly embraced by the Bristol school community last year – is now open for registration for students from schools and extra-curricular clubs from across the city. All Bristol students aged 7-18 are invited to take up this fast-paced and creative challenge and shoot, edit and submit a short original 4-minute film with any device or their mobile phones within 48 hours! Could you do that??

The project is endorsed by IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content. At the same time, it has also received endorsement via Bristol Film as the UNESCO City of Film, which supports Bristol’s dynamic and diverse film communities. The challenge is hosted by Redmaids’ High School and film education charity Into Film.

In 2021, the panel of judges from the film industry included, among others, Col Needham founder and CEO of IMDb and “Mamma Mia!” screenplay writer Catherine Johnson, they had such a great time, and they are back again this year! More industry specialists will be joining the panel and will be announced soon.

The event also includes the option of free pre-challenge workshops in filmmaking, improv acting with some of the best tutors in Bristol, film editing, and unique prizes from some of the finest from the Bristol film industry. This year, we are delighted to announce that Catherine Johnson will be co-hosting a screenplay writing workshop for students aged 14-18 years, and more extra special workshops will be announced soon.

The 48-Hour Film Challenge project was initiated by Sarah Bramley-Dymond, Head of IT at Redmaids’ High School. “The Bristol Schools 48-Hour Film Challenge was an inspirational event last year; we were overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and boundless creativity that over 100 of our challengers gave us.”

“So, we are pleased to be doing it all again! This year we have even more professional support from the dynamic Bristol Film Industry, including the inspirational Catherine Johnson (award-winning Mamma Mia! screenwriter).

It is going to be even bigger with an in-person Celebration Event for all our challengers. There will be more fun and mayhem this year and I can’t wait! We are pleased to invite all schools across Bristol again to join us for this year’s amazing Bristol Schools 48-Hour Challenge.”

‘Off The Record’ (OTR) has been announced as the charity partner for the challenge and will receive 100% of the £5 per team entry fee. OTR is a mental health social movement by and for young people aged 11-25 living in Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

Schools are invited to register their challengers by Friday, 17 June 2022. Teams must also have a designated adult to oversee the weekend, and there is a charitable donation fee of £5 per team. The earlier teams register, the more workshops and guidance they will have access to, so early registration is encouraged. For further information or to register, visit: redmaidshigh.co.uk/bristol-school-48-hour-film-challenge

redmaidshigh.co.uk