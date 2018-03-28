The Cake Architect team combine technical design expertise and fresh creativity to create stunning bespoke cakes. They are open from Tuesday to Saturday and happy for you to get in touch to arrange a free consultation so you can meet, taste-test, and design your unique wedding cake. Head over with a fully developed idea or a completely blank canvas – at the Bradford on Avon shop they’ll chat with you about your ideas, helping you bring everything together to make the perfect cake for your big day. From beautiful sugar flowers to handmade models, vintage cakes to modern masterpieces, award-winning designer David Waldren is passionate about pushing the boundaries – no cake is too big or too small!

36 Silver St, Bradford-on-Avon BA15 1JX

Tel: 01225 378 867

Web: thecakearchitect.co.uk