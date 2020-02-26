Specialising in turning your house into a home, The Carpet Barn is a Bristol based carpet and flooring business that offers the same choice and quality as top national companies, but at a lower price. Offering professional fitting services for all carpet, vinyl, laminate and Karndean flooring, also providing a bespoke carpet edging service – a convenient way to use leftover carpeting to design a rug perfect for your space. The Carpet Barn prides itself with providing all customers with a quality and reliable service. No matter the size of your flooring needs, The Carpet Barn guides you to your perfect match.

The Old Coachworks, Bath Road, Longwell Green, Bristol, BS30 6DL

0117 9477721; thecarpetbarn.co.uk