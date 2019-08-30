The smartest venues, finest dining and coolest bars for your festive fiesta in Bristol

It may be September but there’s no denying it, party season is right around the corner. Whether you’re planning the office shindig, or a get-together with family and friends, we’re bringing you some of our top spots for celebrating Christmas in the city.

Bar 44

¡Feliz Navidad! Bar 44 give a Spanish twist to traditional fare with their two set menus this festive season. You can enjoy the tapas feast at £28 per person, or the Spanish roast sharing platters at £38 per person; both menus are available from 30 November until 23 December. Dine in the restaurant, or for a truly memorable experience why not book one of the atmospheric private dining rooms located in the underground bank vaults?

Hyde & Co.

The perfect spot to escape the yuletide madness, Bristol’s original speakeasy will be staying true to its reputation for award-winning cocktails, outstanding service and an atmosphere reminiscent of 1920s New York this Christmas. Swing by for drinks with friends, or do things a little differently with your office get-together and book a cocktail masterclass or spirit tasting. Hyde & Co can be booked exclusively for up to 60 people.

Bocabar

Picture this; a festooned and fairy-lit bar and lounge serving Christmas cocktails and seasonal pizzas, with enough space for up to 200 party guests. Be sure to remember your dancing shoes on Fridays and Saturdays, there will be DJs and dancing throughout December! Choose from the relaxed pizza, fizz and a pud menu, £20 per person, or the two and three-course Christmas menus, from £24 per person. Bocabar Glastonbury will be serving up plenty of Christmas spirit throughout the season too. Don’t forget the new Finzels Reach venue opens at the end of October, bringing you all of Bocobar’s festive feasting and drinking.

Le Vignoble

IWC South West wine merchant of the year 2019, Le Vignoble in Milsom Place is the one-stop shop for wine lovers in Bath. Enjoy-an out-of the-ordinary Christmas Party with some fun festive wine tasting, delivered as a private group tasting by one of their in-house experts, or by the funky self-service Enomatic wine dispensers, from which you can try up to 32 different wines. The wine lounge has a small but well-formed menu of French tapas dishes, and the group buffets are built to impress – perfectly complementing the wines and providing the recipe for a great evening out.

Woky Ko: Kaiju

Tired of turkey? Stuffed with sprouts? Full of figgy pudding?

Then this ramen bar and Japanese grill from MasterChef finalist Larkin Cen makes for a welcome alternative. Watch the chefs cooking over a traditional Japanese robata grill and enjoy a menu of grilled sharing plates and celebratory drinks for the festive season. Group bookings welcome, or if you’re a larger party, exclusive hire for 20-36 people is available for lunch or dinner. Christmas parties can be booked Monday to Friday between 22 November and 20 December. Saturdays available on request.

Plus groups can order five bottles of house wine for £100!

Pata Negra

If you’re looking for an Iberian-style take on party season Pata Negra is the place for you. There won’t be a turkey in the sight – instead expect authentic Spanish tapas feasts perfect for sharing between friends, family and colleagues. For larger bookings Pata Negra boasts two private event spaces with capacity for 120 on each floor, including private bars, sound systems and dance floors and the entire venue can be booked for groups of up to 300.

The Clockwork Rose

Take a step back in time to a traditional, Victorian-style Christmas at The Clockwork Rose. Explore the alternative history of Steampunk and try the new Christmas menu, based on Hans Christian Andersen’s, The Snow Queen (1844). The Clockwork Rose can organise private Christmas parties that will go down in history, including Champagne receptions, live music, buffets and best of all, a complimentary bespoke cocktail, designed exclusively for your event.

Colston Hall

The perfect space for your festive shindig, the experienced team at Bristol’s premier music venue are here to help you nail your Christmas bash. Suitable for parties from 50 – 800 people, the foyer building comes alive with professional lighting and sound technicians, a range of catering options and entertainment from DJs to acrobats. With prices from £30 per head and a flexible, expert events team on hand, get in touch for a chat about your Christmas party.

Bambalan

Known for its vibrant, fresh food, drink and decor, Bambalan is bringing you something just a little different for Christmas 2019! Bambalan can cater to parties of all sizes, including team lunches, drinks parties or full venue takeovers for up to 400 people. The Christmas menu is designed especially for sharing, taking inspiration from their award-winning Middle Eastern inspired menu, and expect plenty of cocktails to wash it all down with. What’s more you can enjoy their covered, heated outdoor terrace with some of the best views across the city centre.

Bristol Old Vic

Celebrate in style at Bristol Old Vic; its Grade I listed Coopers’ Hall is a wonderfully historic setting for your Christmas party. Festive party packages include a welcome drink, three-course meal and DJ. Otherwise you can always consider canapés, bowl food or a festive buffet. Old Vic’s event partner, Fosters Events is on hand to make your Christmas party extra special and will take care of all the finer details.

Smoke and Mirrors

Make this Christmas a truly magical one with a little help from Smoke and Mirrors. Their ever-popular comedy and magic show is a guaranteed night of non-stop entertainment for you and your party guests. 90 minutes of comedy, close-up magic and live music until 12am, topped off with pizza and prosecco. Book a show, a party package, or a private event and receive 10% off all drinks at the bar. No party-planning sleight of hand required here, this intimate and lively venue has Christmas all wrapped up.

RWA Art Gallery

This Christmas why not treat your guests to an unforgettable event in the heart of Bristol, set in a magnificent Grade II* listed building with a unique backdrop of world-class exhibitions? Choose from one of the five spectacular galleries available for hire throughout the year and enjoy access to an impressive marble landing, overlooked by a breath-taking atrium, and spacious balcony looking onto Queen’s Road. The artwork can be enjoyed alongside wine from Bristol Fine Wine and seasonal canapés created by Papadeli.

The Milk Thistle

With four unique floors, The Milk Thistle has something for everyone this Christmas. Hire the Attic, The Milk Thistle’s private dining room for dinner parties of up to 16, book out The Lounge for larger cocktail parties of up to 60 or why not throw the ultimate Christmas party and hire the whole venue for up to 120? Canapés, buffets and festive feasts are all catered for by sister restaurant The Ox, so you know you’ll definitely be well-fed!

The Ox

If you’re looking for somewhere to pull out all the stops and impress friends, family, colleagues or clients The Ox is the place for you this year. Boasting a delicious festive menu staying true to its ethos of fine British fare, The Ox is ideal for team lunches or dinners and can offer semi-private dining in its gorgeous Green Room for up to 30 or exclusive hire for bigger parties of up to 80.

