The Christmas Spiegeltent reveals its full Christmas programme

Nothing signals the start of the festive season like the Christmas Spiegeltent. Back for its fourteenth year, next to Bristol’s harbourside, the bejewelled doors will fling open on November 27 welcoming families, culture lovers and partygoers.



Whether it’s elegance, energy or enchantment, the line up has it all! Here’s the ad-event calendar:



ORCHESTRAL QUEEN – BRISTOL ENSEMBLE CONCERT

THURSDAY 27 NOVEMBER



Will we rock you?! This 23-piece orchestra will reimagine Queen’s greatest hits, highlighting the band’s dramatic flair, rich harmonies, and powerful melodies in a way only a live orchestral performance can. From the anthemic Bohemian Rhapsody to the driving rhythm of Don’t Stop Me Now, this concert celebrates one of the most iconic and influential bands in history. Prepare to be rocked!



CLUB SPIEGEL: SYMPHONICA ORCHESTRA IBIZA CLASSICS

FRIDAY 28 NOVEMBER



First, the Symphonica Orchestra reimagines Ibiza’s greatest hits in full symphonic glory – soaring strings, thundering brass, and euphoric drops will lift the roof of the Spiegeltent. Then Bristol legends Feel the Real Soundsystem take over, bringing the city’s rich soul, boogie, and rare groove heritage straight to the dancefloor.



JUNIOR JUNGLE

SATURDAY 29 NOVEMBER & SUNDAY 14 DECEMBER



Nick Terrific and MC Rocky Patch are fully amped and ready to unleash another storming set. Expect a bolt of sparky choons, lightning hot costumes, and their shockingly profound and hilarious take on life, the universe, and well…everything.



Big up the littlest ravers!



CUT CAPERS ALBUM LAUNCH

SATURDAY 29 NOVEMBER



Bristol favourites Cut Capers return for a massive night of live music, mayhem, and celebration as they launch their brand-new album in true festival style! The night will be lit – literally – with fire performers, circus acts, and surprises throughout!



The lineup includes: Soulful grooves and vocal gymnastics from the epic 10 piece The Good Stuff. Fun vibes and tropical tunes from Bristol favourite DJ Chica Morada. Keeping the energy high and happy is none other than DJ Hiphopapotamus, playing a B2B set with festival hero Fizzy Gillespie spinning funk, hip-hop, and party beats late into the night.



WALLACE & GROMIT: THE WRONG TROUSERS WITH LIVE BRASS BAND

SUNDAY 30 NOVEMBER



Come and experience the Oscar-winning classic The Wrong Trousers on the big screen. Brought to life with a live soundtrack from the 30- piece City of Bristol Brass Band. Expect laughs, live music, and absolutely no wrong trousers – just a glorious celebration of Wallace & Gromit, with a side of serious brass and brilliance.



FASCINATING AIDA

SUNDAY 30 NOVEMBER



Expect filthy, hilarious, belligerent, political, poignant, and outrageous artistry. The uniquely charming trio, Fascinating Aïda, have racked up millions of internet views, performed at the world’s most prestigious venues, and been showered with awards and plaudits since sashaying onto the scene in 1983.



If you’ve ever been delighted by Dogging, sung along to Cheap Flights, or shared their rudest-ever Christmas song, don’t miss this chance to celebrate with these unstoppable performers in their prime!



RUMDOO! FAMILY CABARET

SATURDAY 6 & 13 & 20 DECEMBER



It’s the perfect chance for little-to-medium ones to bring along their Mums, Dads, Grandparents, Uncles and Aunts for a big day out. Expect a world-class lineup of international artists delivering cabaret, circus and comedy. Frisky who starred in the international sensation La Soirée and has featured on numerous BBC radio and TV shows. Duo Vita is coming all the way from Columbia plus The Mad Sailor brings a whirlwind of comedy, charisma, and jaw-dropping skill. A firm favourite.



Recommended ages 3+



BABY DISKO

SUNDAY 7 & 21 DECEMBER



Mini movers, it’s time to shine. These afternoons are packed with music, making and all kinds of malarky to get everyone giggling and grooving. There will be face painting, dressing up and plenty of fun and games with the Let’s Make Art team! Not forgetting a 30-minute kids show.



Recommended for ages 0-5 but everyone is welcome.



FLO & JOAN & HUGE DAVIES

SUNDAY 7 DECEMBER



Flo & Joan, musical comedy duo, will perform for a gloriously funny hour – full of songs, sharp wit, and beautifully chaotic charm. They’ve performed on Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Comic Relief (BBC One), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), and starred in their Amazon Prime special Alive on Stage.



Also joining this night of musical comedy is Huge Davies, bringing his signature blend of dark, surreal humour, deadpan delivery, and a customised keyboard that’s as bold as his punchlines. You might know him from 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Roast Battle, Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club, or his own Channel 4 sitcom The Artists.



SNOWMAN IN CONCERT: MUSIC, STORY & PERFORMANCE

SATURDAY 13 DECEMBER

SUNDAY 14 DECEMBER

SATURDAY 20 DECEMBER



A heart-warming festive family treat if ever there was one. Join The Bristol Ensemble in the Spiegeltent for The Snowman, complete with live orchestral music, charming narration, and magical aerial artistry. Expect to be mesmerised.



BRIDGERTON (VOL 2) IN CONCERT BY CANDLELIGHT

SUNDAY 14 DECEMBER



After the success of last year’s sellout show, prepare for Volume 2, which will be equally spellbinding. Look forward to an unforgettable musical, magical experience where timeless classics and modern hits come together.



Featuring new arrangements inspired by the beloved Netflix series, The Bristol Ensemble return, bringing Bridgerton’s iconic music to life in a unique candlelit concert.



THE SPIEGELTENT & ALFIE ORDINARY PRESENT: CAMP AS CHRISTMAS BALL

WEDNESDAY 17TH DECEMBER



Leading the conga line of the UK’s most outrageous acts, Alfie returns to the Bristol Spiegeltent to host an evening of high camp, low brow entertainment not to be missed. This will be a high heeled, high-paced, chaos-fuelled glittering circus! Celebrate the festive season with a confetti explosion of unruly drag foolery with drag clowns, circus and burlesque acts from Bristol, Brighton and beyond.



THE ALLERGIES FUNKY FESTIVE THROWDOWN PART lll

SATURDAY 20 DECEMBER



Jingle those bells and get ready for Christmas chaos as The Allergies return for their Funky Festive Throwdown Part III – this time with a heavy sack of party-starting legends.



Leading the sleigh are The Allergies in full live band mode, delivering roof-raising funk with mic dynamo Andy Cooper, sax star James Morton, and soul queen Marietta Smith ready to blow the baubles off the tree.



Joining the fun are UK hip-hop icons The Nextmen, turntable don DJ Prime Cuts of Scratch Perverts, and trailblazing broadcaster and mic slayer Sarah Love – plus a very special headliner still to be revealed.



LONDON COMMUNITY GOSPEL CHOIR

SUNDAY 21ST DECEMBER



The legendary London Community Gospel Choir brings the season to a jubilant close! Expect soaring harmonies, soul-stirring rhythms, and festive cheer that will have you swaying, clapping, and maybe even singing along.



With their infectious energy and unforgettable sound, this is more than a concert – it’s a joyful celebration to light up the darkest night of December. Let the power of gospel, soul, and seasonal warmth carry you into the holidays on a high note.



Steve Meadows says:



“Every year we try to outdo ourselves and this year is no different. From candlelit orchestral concerts and circus – to comedy, film screenings with live brass and late-night revelry, the programme is packed! So, whether you’re here to rave, reminisce or simply soak up the magic, we have something for you this festive season!”

Made of wood with intricately carved panels, stained glass windows and bevelled mirrors, these hand hewn pavilions have been used as travelling dance halls bars and bohemian entertainment salons since the early 20th Century.



Draped in decadence, the Spiegeltent is the perfect mix of finery, frippery, nonsense and nostalgia. Finished with a dash of style and plenty of seduction. Christmas in Bristol wouldn’t be the same without it.

View the full programme and book tickets at christmasspiegeltent.co.uk



Spiegeltent Bristol, Waterfront Square, Off Canons Way, The Harbourside, BS1 5LL