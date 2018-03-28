The Clifton Club is licensed to carry out weddings and civil partnerships in the elegant dining room, intimate Centenary Room and the smaller Club Room. You can choose to have your wedding ceremony, wedding reception or both at The Clifton Club, with the layout offering many options and ultimate flexibility to create your perfect wedding day. Weather permitting, guests can make use of The Mall Gardens opposite the club building – a wonderful backdrop for photographs and a great drinks reception area. Every wedding is unique and the experienced events team is at your service throughout the entire planning process to guide you through the finest details and make your wedding day as special as it can be.

22 The Mall, Clifton, Bristol BS8 4DS

Tel: 0117 974 5039

Web: thecliftonclub.co.uk; cliftonweddings.co.uk

Image by Corcoran and Rowan