The Connor Brothers at Fizz Gallery

Fizz Gallery in Clevedon currently has a number of works for sale by The Connor Brothers, whose popularity is reflected in sell-out shows at galleries in LA, New York, Sydney, Dubai, London, Hong Kong and Berlin. Moreover, their work is included in Banksy’s Dismaland and prestigious collections including The Victoria and Albert Museum, The Penguin Collection and both the Omar Koch and Niarchos Collections.



Since their real identity was revealed more than 10 years ago, The Connor Brothers (aka Mike and James, who are not actually brothers) have been stirring up the art world with their hard-hitting combination of retro design and contemporary satire. They are highly valued and outspoken supporters of countless social causes, collaborating with partners such as Noel Gallagher and Pussy Riot, and using their art to raise awareness and funds for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), the Teenage Cancer trust, and numerous homelessness and refugee charities.



