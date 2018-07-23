In need of those holiday vibes, but don’t have time to get to the beach or a book a trip abroad? Well now you don’t have to as The County Hotel Bath has launched the city’s first beach bar.

With comfortable low seating – designed so that visitors can feel the sand between their toes – bright Balinese parasols and views out over the Rec and Bath Abbey, the hotel on Pulteney Road has created the perfect spot for an alfresco drink and a bite to eat from the barbecue, so you can soak up the summer vibes.

The menu includes pizzas, classic burgers and hot dogs, superfood salads and pulled jack fruit, while the cocktails, inspired by beaches around the world, feature an Amalfi Coast (with limoncello, aperol, strawberries and honey), Venice Beach (a Champagne cocktail with Chambord and lemon sorbet) and a Bath Breeze (featuring gin, vodka, orange and cranberry). There’ll be local beers, ciders and plenty of soft drink options too.

“Creating something that’s fun, eclectic and different for Bath is what we do, and we’re delighted with the initial transformation here at The County Hotel,” says owner Ian Taylor.

“Our new planting and sculptures to the front of the hotel – which include Summer the owl by artist Angus McBob [part of the Owls of Bath public art trail] – give passers-by a hint of the new look and feel, but we hope people will come and experience our new Beach Bar and social hub for themselves.”

Head inside the hotel and visitors will discover a wonderfully eclectic (cool and air-conditioned) space, designed as a social hub for work or play. A space for freelancers to work, friends to meet for coffee or a relaxed lunch or dinner.

A separate meeting room also provides a creative space for workshops and get-togethers, private parties, celebrations and more.

Owned by Ian and Christa Taylor, The County Hotel Bath is the latest addition to The Kaleidoscope Collection, which also includes No.15 Great Pulteney.

Once the summer pop-up comes to an end, the beach will be transformed into a visually exciting Winter Wonderland and arguably the coolest festive party space in town.

Visit: thecountyhotelbath.co.uk