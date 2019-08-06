Go along to the Craft4Crafters show 17 – 19 October and learn a fabulous new skill with a huge variety of workshops to choose from. There will be felting, embroidery, crochet, knitting, needlecraft, batik, stitch and embellishment with textiles, weaving and spinning, macramé, creative glass, paper shades, Powertex sculptures, wire jewellery making, papercraft, stamping, marbling, hobby craft and so much more. Plus, find over 150 stands from the finest craft and textile suppliers and an extra hall with an incredible quilt and textile exhibition including a stunning embroidered White Walker from Game of Thrones. For further details go to website below and book your tickets now.

• craft4crafters.co.uk