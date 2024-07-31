The future of sustainability starts with your home

As the UK aims to meet its net-zero targets by 2030, innovative solutions that address environmental concerns and enhance daily living are becoming essential. A recent report commissioned by the National Trust and Historic England has spotlighted the significant impact of our homes, which currently contribute a staggering 40% to the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions. The key to addressing this issue lies in retrofitting our homes.

At its core, retrofitting is about making our homes more energy-efficient, a crucial aspect of our journey towards sustainability. The simple yet impactful act of upgrading insulation, windows, and heating systems can significantly slash energy consumption. This not only plays a vital role in curbing the overall environmental impact of our structures but also translates to lower energy bills.



“We’ve set ambitious targets for a net-zero future, so addressing the carbon footprint of our homes is non-negotiable. Retrofitting provides a practical and effective solution that allows us to preserve the historical charm of our buildings while aligning them with the demands of the 21st century.” Says Simon Andrews at Retrofit West.



Retrofitting your home is also about improving comfort and wellbeing. Comfort isn’t just about improving warmth and reducing draughts, it’s about the air we breathe. Old buildings often play host to unwelcome guests like dampness and mould, causing respiratory issues and a general feeling of discomfort. Retrofitting combats these issues with improved ventilation systems and insulation.



While the upfront costs may seem daunting, the long-term savings are proven. Homeowners stand to benefit from reduced energy bills, and the increased energy efficiency adds value to the property. Additionally, the retrofit industry itself can become a source of job creation and economic growth, supporting the development of a sustainable green economy.



Increased Government funding may be on the horizon as the new Labour government included commitments to invest an extra £6.6 billion to upgrade 5 million homes for increased energy efficiency and lower bills, alongside the mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower in their manifesto. On a local level, the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority is funding the Retrofit West advice service through its Green Recovery Fund, a £60m pot to help meet the region’s climate and ecology ambitions. This provides homeowners in Bristol, South Gloucestershire, Bath and North Somerset with free impartial retrofit advice as well as discount vouchers on energy efficiency surveys.



Retrofitting is not a one-size-fits-all approach but a tailored solution for each property, considering its unique charm and structural nuances. It is especially important in a city like Bath which is built primarily of listed and historic buildings full of period features that impact the character of a home. While there are extra considerations in listed buildings, retrofitting is still achievable.



If you’re considering retrofitting your home and don’t know where to start, contact Retrofit West. Retrofit West is a community interest company funded by the Authority to help householders plan, design, and deliver energy-efficient and sustainable home improvements. You can contact their free advice service, get a voucher for a discounted survey or use their free home plan builder to see what changes you could make at retrofitwest.co.uk.