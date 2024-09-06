The Gainsborough Bath Spa: Afternoon Tea

An afternoon of history and heritage.

The Gainsborough Hotel, with its impressive imposing Georgian façade is the perfect setting for an indulgent and unforgettable afternoon tea.

Combined with entertaining stories and tales that reveal an intriguing insight into the histoy and heritage of Bath, the menu offers a wide selection of speciality blended teas, delicate finger sandwiches, hot savoury treats, perfectly crafted miniature pastries and warm scones served with clotted cream and homemade jams.

£40 per person or £75 for two.

3.00pm to 5.00pm daily.

Beau St, Bath BA1 1QY

thegainsboroughbathspa.co.uk