The festive season is upon us, so let’s express our love and appreciation to those who have been in our thoughts all year. Here is a wondersome show of gift inspiration from the finest local ateliers, stores and online retailers. You know the drill, click the links for some pronto gifting…

Botanist’s Gin: 6 O’Clock x SSGB, £35. ssgreatbritain.org London camera exchange

Leica SOFORT 2 Instant Camera, £349.

lcegroup.co.uk London camera exchange Leica Q3 43 Digital Camera, £5,900. lcegroup.co.uk

Kibou sushi gift cards. kibou.co.uk ‘Flowers from the Lane’ by Stephanie Axtell, £460.

cliftoncontemporaryart.co.uk RWA Art Pass, £16-35.

rwa.org.uk Sibyls necklace by Diana Porter, £645. dianaporter.co.uk 2025 Bristol Impressions Calendar from Room 212, £14.

room212.co.uk Lise Charmel lingerie from Juste Moi.

justemoi.co.uk

Moorcroft Art Pottery

from Clifton Ceramics and Fine Jewellery, prices from £99. cliftonceramics.co.uk Traditional Hop Katsina doll from Rainmaker gallery. prices from £75. rainmakerart.co.uk Stacking rings by Clifton Rocks, £172-£222.

cliftonrocks.co.uk

The Lunar Pendant by Emma Aitchison Jewellery, £395.

emmaaitchison.com Wild Woman Signet Ring by Emma Aitchison, £298.

emmaaitchison.com 12 Days of Christmas Calendar by Thatchers, £44.95. thatcherscider.co.uk

A selection of 9ct gold hoop earrings by Clifton Village Antiques, prices from £30. Wristees Fingerless Gloves by Anna Falcke, £24.

annafalcke.com International collection by Dents.

dentsgloves.com