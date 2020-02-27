The Hegarty Webber Partnership designs and transforms gardens from city courtyards to country house estates. Lesley and Robert, former Head Gardener of Bristol Botanic Gardens, combine responsiveness to their clients’ wishes with design flair to create stunning bespoke landscapes.

With their extensive design experience, project management skills, unsurpassed plantsmanship and horticultural knowledge, their clients are assured of a rewarding investment with a significant improvement to their lifestyle. They work together on each project, guiding their clients seamlessly through the process with abundant enthusiasm, attention to detail and a real sense of fun.

When off-duty, Lesley regularly plays tennis, runs, skis and enjoys singing in a local choir, while Robert collects contemporary paintings and prints and is ruled by his black, fluffy ‘diva’ rescue cat.

01934 853273/ 07532 075782; hegartywebberpartnership.com