1980s chart-topping band The Human League will be headlining Bath Racecourse’s open-air stage on 14 September, playing the band’s biggest hits following a thrilling afternoon of horse racing.

The band, who have been cited by the likes of Madonna, Pet Shop Boys and Robbie Williams as music inspiration, have sold 20 million records worldwide, achieving four top 10 albums and eight top 10 singles in the UK, as well as two US number 1 singles.

Now they will be rocking out at Bath Racecourse and bringing their much-loved number 1 single – Don’t You Want Me Baby – to the hills of Bath after an afternoon of seven horse races.

Past live music events at Bath Racecourse have included acts such as UB40, James Blunt and Tom Grennan.

Executive Director of Bath Racecourse, Jo Hall said “The Human League are one the most influential pop bands of the 80s and everyone – whatever their age – knows the bands number 1 hit Don’t You Want Me Baby. After the success of having UB40 and James Blunt perform here, we can’t wait to have The Human League live after racing. I’m sure they are going to rock the racecourse!”

The event will kick off on 14 September with the first race taking place at 2pm, the last at 5.35pm. The Human League will take to the stage at approximately 6pm. Gates open at 12pm and the event will end at 8pm.

General admission grandstand enclosure tickets are £35 for adults and £15 for ages 11–17. Children under 10 go free when accompanied by an adult. There’s also a range of VIP hospitality tickets available including the Paddock Pavilion Party Package and the All-Inclusive Trackside Hospitality ticket.

To find out more, visit: bath-racecourse.co.uk